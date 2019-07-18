Andrew Bird Confirms Role in FX's FARGO

Internationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Andrew Bird is confirming today his new role as "Thurman Smutney" in FX's critically-acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning limited series Fargo. The character, written specifically for Bird, will appear in the show's highly anticipated fourth installment starring Chris Rock. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.

Of his new role, Andrew says, "I'm flattered and excited to be asked to be in the cast ofFargo. I'm a fan of the show and its smart writing, inspired casting and great acting."

Bird is also debuting "We Are Olympians" today, featuring the namesake single, "Olympians," alongside two new versions of the song, including a rendition with Madison Cunninghamcalled "The Gotholympians". "Olympians" is taken from Bird's critically acclaimed new album, My Finest Work Yet, out now on Loma Vista Recordings.

Due to Fargo's production schedule slated to begin this fall, Bird will be cancelling the October 28-November 2 dates of his NORTH AMERICA tour-see below for a full list of current dates. The My Finest Work Yet tour finds Bird joined by a variety of guests including Meshell Ndegeocello, Hiss Golden Messenger, Chicano Batman, Madison Cunningham, Tift Merritt, and a co-headline date in Boston with Calexico and Iron & Wine.

My Finest Work Yet was produced by Paul Butler and recorded live to tape at Barefoot Studiosin Los Angeles, CA. Single "Bloodless" set the tone of the project for Bird, he explains, "I'm interested in the idea that our enemies are what makes us whole." The lyrics are direct and risk-taking, cutting to the quick of what's happening in our world. Meanwhile, piano plays a strong role on these songs and most of the melodies are tinged with a gospel-jazz-60s soul. Bird was joined on the album by Tyler Chester on piano and organs, Madison Cunningham on vocals,Alan Hampton on bass, Blake Mills on guitar, Ted Poor on drums, plus Abraham Rounds on drums and Mike Viola on guitar on "Archipelago."

ANDREW BIRD LIVE

August 11

Fort Collins, CO

Bohemian Nights

August 17

Los Angeles, CA

KCRW Summer Night

September 13

Pittsburgh, PA

Roxian Theatre‡

September 14

Washington, DC

The Anthem‡

September 16

Philadelphia, PA

The Fillmore‡

September 17

Brooklyn, NY

Kings Theatre‡

September 18

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel‡

September 20

North Adams, MA

FreshGrass Music Festival

September 21

Boston, MA

Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion**

September 23

Toronto, ON

Danforth Music Hall

September 24

Cleveland, OH

Masonic Auditorium

September 25

Detroit, MI

Masonic Temple Theatre

September 26

Milwaukee, WI

Riverside Theater

September 27

St. Paul, MN

Palace Theatre

October 17

Vancouver, BC

Vogue Theatre††

October 18

Portland, OR

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall††

October 19

Seattle, WA

Paramount Theatre††

October 21

Davis, CA

Mondavi Center††

October 22

Oakland, CA

Fox Theater††

October 24

San Diego, CA

House of Blues§

October 26

Phoenix, AZ

The Van Buren§

*-with Madison Cunningham

‡-with Chicano Batman

**-Co-headline with Calexico and Iron & Wine

††-with Meshell Ndegeocello

‡‡-with Hiss Golden Messenger

Photo Credit: Andrew Bird by Amanda Demme





