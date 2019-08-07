An All-New Season of JAY LENO'S GARAGE Premieres 8/28 at 10PM ET/PT

Take a joyride with Jay Leno on an all-new season of "Jay Leno's Garage" returning on Wednesday, August 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series returns for its fifth season with eight new episodes featuring the legendary comedian and his fearless friends as they get behind the wheel of some of the most badass machines on the planet. Whether it's a cult classic, an iconic ride or one of the most ridiculous vehicles ever made, Jay takes viewers on THE RIDE of their lives. Special guests this season include John Travolta, Matt Damon, Martha Stewart, Billy Joel, Keith Urban, Avril Lavigne, Tim Allen, Jim Jefferies, Jeff Dunham, a rare appearance by Charlie Sheen, and comedian Kevin Hart who kicks off the season premiere alongside Jay on a near-deadly ride in one of the most outrageous off-road vehicles in the world.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

Also in the season opener, Jay explores some of the world's toughest vehicles. He puts Storm-chaser Reed Timmer's "Dominator" stormproof vehicle to the test against a jet airplane; meets some off the toughest drivers in the world - injured veterans who use high-speed racing as rehabilitation; and pushes the world's fastest armored car -- and himself -- to the limit.

"Jay Leno's Garage" takes fast and furious car fans for a high-octane spin across the country with a mix of stunts, reviews, celebrity interviews and challenges. As well as putting some of the world's most amazing vehicles through their paces, Jay meets fellow car enthusiasts from whom he'll discover the touching, hilarious and sometimes hard-to-believe stories that make these cars more than just rubber and metal. There's no wheel Jay won't get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the automobile.

"Jay Leno's Garage" is produced by Original Productions, a Fremantle Company, and Kitten Kaboodle, with Jay Leno, Jeff Hasler, Jeff Bumgarner, Ernie Avila, Brian Lovett and Abby Schwarzwalder as executive producers. Christian Barcellos and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.

For more information, visit https://www.cnbc.com/jay-lenos-garage/. Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jaylenosgarage/, follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jaylenosgarage/ and follow us on Twitter @LenosGarage.

