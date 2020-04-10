Amy Schumer to Star in Quarantine Cooking Show on Food Network

Food Network has announced that comedian Amy Schumer will star in a new cooking series on the network. According to Variety, it will be an an eight-episode series with the working title "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook."

"Amy Schumer Learns to Cook" will feature Schumer and her husband, professional chef Chris Fischer, in thirty-minute self-shot episodes that show the pair cooking dishes while isolated due to the virus pandemic. Fischer will do most of the cooking using farm fresh ingredients, while Schumer will mix cocktails.

Courtney White, president of Food Network, in a statement, "Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house. Shot entirely themselves, Amy's boundless humor and Chris' culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food."

Schumer said, "Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions - for Chris it's cooking and for me, eating. With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers. And it is more important than ever to look out for one another, so Chris and I will be making donations to causes dear to us - The Coalition of Immokalee Workers' Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations."

"Amy Schumer Learns to Cook" is will debut later this spring.

Read the original article on Variety





