'All My Children' Actor John Callahan Has Died at Age 66

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that John Callahan, best known for his work on All My Children, has died. He was 66.

According to Variety, the actor died on Saturday morning in his home after suffering a stroke.

Callahan played Edmund Grey on "All My Children" from 1992 to 2006, and appeared in more than 350 episodes.

He also portrayed Leo Russell on the daytime soap GENERAL HOSPITAL from 1984 to 1985, then as Eric Stavros on the prime time series Falcon Crest from 1986 to 1988, and Craig Hunt on the daytime soap Santa Barbara from 1989 to 1991. From 2008 to 2010, he played Dr. Richard Baker on Days of Our Lives.

Callahan and his co-star Eva LaRue co-hosted both the Lifetime series Weddings of a Lifetime in 1995 and the 1997 MISS AMERICA pageant. He also appeared on the 1990 revival of the television game show TO TELL THE TRUTH as a celebrity panelist.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You