Alisha Wainwright and Christine Lahti star in BIRD IN HAND

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BIRD IN HAND, a new film from writer-director Melody C. Roscher, is in theaters now and will be available digitally beginning November 19th. The film stars Alisha Wainwright and Christine Lahti.

Inspired by Roscher's own biracial experience, Bird In Hand follows the newly engaged Bird Rowe (Alisha Wainwright) as she returns to her rural hometown to plan the wedding with her narcissistic hippie mother Carlotta (Christine Lahti). Bird also has a hidden agenda, one that leads her to her mother's new neighbors, a misguided couple on a mission to 'rebrand' a plantation. Truth, lies, and fantasy collide against that backdrop, leading to a surprising climax as tender as it is funny.

Roscher's bitingly comic feature film debut comes from an industry veteran producer of acclaimed features including Martha Marcy May Marlene and Christine, and weaves themes of race, belonging, and family into Bird's mercurial journey back to herself. James LeGros, Jeffrey Nordling, and Annabelle Dexter-Jones co-star.

About the Filmmaker

Bird in Hand is Melody C. Roscher's debut feature film as a writer and director; the film premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in the US Competition category.

Her directing and writing work comes off years of producing film, television and commercial work. Some notable works include Borderline Films' Antonio Campos, Sean Durkin, and Josh Mond's works Christine; James White, Simon Killer, and Martha Marcy May Marlene. For these works she was nominated for two Independent Spirit awards including best first feature for James White, and Piaget Producer's Award for Christine. Other cult favorites include Dean Fleischer-Camp's Catherine, starring Jenny Slate, and Robin Comisar's Great Choice.

Melody hails from both New York City, and Richmond, Virginia where she now resides. She's a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

Credits

Written & directed by: Melody C. Roscher

Starring: Alisha Wainwright, James LeGros, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Jeffrey Nordling, John Reynolds, Esco Jouley, Jernard Burks, K. Todd Freeman, and Christine Lahti

Produced by: Craig Shilowich, Alexander Schepsman, Danielle Massie, Cody Ryder, Sam Bisbee, Saba Zerehi

Country: US

Language: English

TRT: 90 min

Upcoming Screenings (to-date)

October 9-11th // Los Angeles, CA // Vidiots (Post-screening Q&A with Roscher)

October 14th // Los Angeles, CA // American Cinematheque (Post-screening Q&A with Roscher)

October 23rd // Chicago, IL // Music Box Theatre (Post-screening Q&A with Roscher)

October 24th // Philadelphia, PA // Bryn Mawr Film Institute

October 25th // Minneapolis, MN // Heights Cinema

November 1st // Tulsa, OK // Circle Cinema

November 2nd // Charlottesville, VA // Alamo Drafthouse

November 5th // Richmond, VA // Studio Two Three with Film Society (Post-screening Q&A with Roscher)

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