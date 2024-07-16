Alexandra Essoe's THE CARNAL SOUL To Have World Premiere At LA Shorts International Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"THE CARNAL SOUL" starring Bob Gunton, Danno Hanks, Alexandra Essoe and Ryan Kibby will make its World Premiere at the Oscar qualifying LA Shorts International Film Festival on Sunday, July 21st at 3:15PM at the Regal Cinema at LA Live. The riveting dark comedy/drama is the directorial debut of Essoe, who has starred in TV series MIDNIGHT MASS and THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, and the feature THE POPE'S EXORCIST.

Written and directed by Essoe, and produced by Alexis Iacono and Essoe, THE CARNAL SOUL tells the story of Mort (Bob Gunton), who is in the winter of his life and can no longer live with the weight of his regrets. Every day is torture living with an old betrayal. TODAY he sets out to make amends with his long-time rival, David. Can he atone for his mistakes before it's too late?

"I wish I had some sort of a producer dramatic war story...but truth be told. From cast to crew. From beginning to end. From pre-production, being on set, to post. It was organic magic, "

says Iacono

Bob Gunton is a renowned actor, primarily known for portraying strict and authoritarian characters in popular films. His better known roles include Chief George Earle in DEMOLITION MAN, Prison Warden Samuel Norton in THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, medical school dean Dr. Walcott in PATCH and politician Cyrus Vance in ARGO. Among Gunton's stage roles was as President of Argentina Juan Dominga Peron in EVITA, for which he won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Alexandra Essoe was born in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. The daughter of a stage actress, she grew up in the Dhahran community theatre and was an avid cinephile from an early age. Upon moving to Canada at the age of 12, Alex became involved in acting courses and making films with her friends. After graduating high school, Alex moved to Vancouver to study several different acting techniques at both the Lyric School of Acting and the Beaumont Stage. While studying, she joined an arts collective where she wrote and directed short plays and performance art pieces. Upon moving to Los Angeles, Alex has established herself as an actress in a slew of films and shows.

Alexis Iacone is a producer with a sleuth's eye for content. Originally from Manhattan, her experience spans stage, video game, voiceover, film and television. Her ability to source, sign, and package content is quickly launching her into the realm of grade A entertainment, connecting and bringing along a host of award-winning colleagues and producing partners, including the John Cleese documentary about Hacking in the UK.

THE CARNAL SOUL will screen as part of Program 23 on Sunday, July 21st at 3:15PM, at the Regal Cinema at LA Live, 1000 West Olympic Blvd. in Los Angeles.

For tickets go to: https://www.lashortsfest.com/july-21-program-23

