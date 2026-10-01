Alex Warren Performs CRY WOLF Live on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Alex Warren brought his song "Cry Wolf" to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, appearing as the evening's musical guest on the NBC late-night program. The segment showcased the track from start to finish on the show's stage, giving both the studio audience and television viewers a live look at the song outside of its recorded form.

The appearance centered entirely on the performance, with Warren and his band working through "Cry Wolf" without any interview segments breaking up the set. The arrangement was presented live for Fallon's audience, offering a direct showcase of the song in a broadcast setting.

Beyond its initial airing, the episode featuring Warren's performance is also available to stream on Peacock, giving audiences another avenue to catch the segment after broadcast.

The performance kept its focus squarely on Warren moving through the track, with the segment built entirely around the song rather than any accompanying conversation.

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