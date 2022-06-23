Alex Guarnaschelli Returns With ALEX VS AMERICA on Food Network

Will Chef Alex Guarnaschelli's winning streak continue? Food Network will find out when Alex returns with more intense and action-packed culinary battles on the new season of Alex vs America, premiering Sunday, July 31st at 9pm ET/PT.

In each one-hour episode, Alex simultaneously takes on three talented and brave chefs from across the United States - all experts in the same culinary specialty. Acclaimed chef Eric Adjepong hosts Alex and the competitors in two rounds of challenges that put their culinary specialty skills to THE TEST as they attempt to defeat Alex for ultimate bragging rights and a cash prize.

Will the competitors prevail at beating Alex in her own arena or will she send all the ambitious chefs home with nothing but their disappointment? New episodes of ALEX VS AMERICA are available to stream weekly on discovery+, beginning July 31st.

"I am so excited to step back into THE ARENA to take on a new batch of chefs from across the country," said Guarnaschelli. "These competitors are pulling out all the stops to showcase their culinary talent to try and bring me down. They have a lot on the line, but I DON'T like to lose so they better bring their A-game."

At the start of each battle, Eric Adjepong presents Alex and the competitors with the culinary theme for their dishes. In the first round, the competitors can work together to select ingredients and even decide how much time goes on the clock. Each dish undergoes a blind tasting from two judges well-versed in the episodic theme.

Only the top three chefs advance to the next round, with the least successful challenger sent home, even if it is Alex. The chef who wins the first round earns the right to select all the variables for the second culinary challenge, with the remaining chefs' final plates determining who comes out on top.

During the season Alex and the formidable competitors are faced with creating masterful dishes from varying culinary disciplines, including French cuisine, dessert, vegetarian, modernist cuisine and more. Fans of Alex can also see how she prepares different recipes and techniques inspired by the challenges in the digital companion series, ALEX VS AMERICA Prep School.



"Alex Guarnaschelli is one of the most feared chefs in any culinary competition. She has taken on the best of the best and triumphed, and now has her sights set on a new crop of supremely talented chefs that share the same culinary specialty and drive to best Alex," said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery. "This season of ALEX VS AMERICA will have viewers feeling like they are in THE ARENA with Alex, as she attempts to keep her streak alive."