Alan Dershowitz & John F. Kennedy Documentary Filmmakers Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Alan Dershowitz, acclaimed civil liberties lawyer/bestselling author, Todd Kwait and Rob Stegman, the co producers/directors of TRUTH IS THE ONLY CLIENT: THE OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION OF THE MURDER OF JOHN F. KENNEDY, and Bret Weinstein, a biologist/evolutionary theorist, are Tom Needham's special guests this Thursday on THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

Alan Dershowitz is a New York Times bestselling author and one of America's most respected legal scholars. Alan Dershowitz has been called "one of the most prominent and consistent defenders of civil liberties in America" by Politico and "the nation's most peripatetic civil liberties lawyer and one of its most distinguished defenders of individual rights" by Newsweek. His latest book is Cancel Culture.

Cancel Culture is a defense of due process, free speech, and even-handedness in the application of judgment. It makes the case for restraint and care in decisions about whom and what to cancel, boycott, deplatform, and bar from public life, and offers recommendations for when, why, and to what degree these steps may be appropriate, as long as objective, fair-minded criteria can be determined and met. While Dershowitz argues against the worst excesses of cancel culture-the rush to judgment and the devastating results it can have on those who may be innocent, the power of social media to effect punishment without a thorough examination of evidence, the idea that historical events can be viewed through the same lens as actions in the present day-he also acknowledges that its defenders ostensibly try to use it to create meaningful, positive change, and notes that cancelling may itself be a constitutionally protected form of free speech.

TRUTH IS THE ONLY CLIENT: THE OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION OF THE MURDER OF JOHN F. KENNEDY is a new documentary exploring the unvarnished facts of the Kennedy Assassination, as told by the Warren Commission investigators, credible experts, and by the ﬁrst person accounts of people close to the events of the day. Without relying on conjecture or speculation, this this ﬁlm lays out the actual evidence discovered in the case, and in so doing dispels the myths and conspiracy theories that have perpetuated through the decades.

This ﬁlm explores what these men thought at the time of the investigation and what their views are today. It offers a thorough examination of the hard evidence of the case, updated with the beneﬁt of the passage of time. It is a unique view into the workings of history and, perhaps, one of the only remaining opportunities for people to judge for themselves the effectiveness and conclusions of The Warren Commission.

Bret Weinstein, a political progressive and a left-libertarian, is the popular host of the DARKHORSE Podcast on Youtube, and a member of the Intellectual Dark Web. He is featured in the documentary NO SAFE SPACES.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Don McLean, Nile Rodgers, Jimmy Webb, William H. Macy, Cheech & Chong, Hal Hartley, Carter Burwell, Laurie Anderson and Billy Joel.

Worldwide listeners can tune into the SOUNDS OF FILM internet livestream on Thursday at 6 pm EST at wusb.fm.

