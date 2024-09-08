Alan Cumming Takes Home Reality Competition Host Emmy, Upsetting RuPaul's 8 Year-Winning Streak

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alan Cumming took home the 2024 Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program Emmy Award last night for Peacock's The Traitors. The win ended RuPaul's 8-year streak as winner for RuPaul's Drag Race.

Cumming has previously been nominated for four times for his work on THE GOOD WIFE and as host of the Tony Awards. The other nominees in the category included Jeff Probst of Survivor, Top Chef‘s Kristen Kish, and Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary.

Night One of the 76th Creative Arts Emmy® Awards was held Saturday, September 7th. The remainder of the awards will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE. An edited presentation of the ceremonies will air Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8:00 PM PDT on FXX.

Following its Saturday, Sept. 14, Creative Arts Emmys telecast on FXX, the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards will stream on Hulu Sunday, Sept. 15, through Wednesday, Oct. 9.

About The Traitors

The Emmy award-winning series, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

About the Television Academy

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape; cultivate a diverse, inclusive and accessible professional community; and advocate for the television industry while capturing the spirit of a new generation of content creators and industry professionals. Through innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster and empower storytellers. The Academy also celebrates those who excel in the industry recognizing their achievements through awards and accolades, including the renowned Emmy® Award. Membership in the Academy is open to working professionals in the television industry. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.

