Al Franken Makes Guest Host Debut on THE DAILY SHOW

Tonight, Al Franken kicks off his guest host week of Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The former politician and comedian's debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks.

This week's guest line up includes:

Mon., March 20 (tonight): Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Tues., March 21: Alan Ruck (actor; Succession)

Wed., March 22: Heather McGhee (author; "The Sum of Us" - young readers' adaptation & podcast series)

Thurs., March 23: BenDeLaCreme (RuPaul's Drag Race Alum/award-winning Drag Queen, writer & producer; discussing The Drag Defense Fund)

Additionally, sharing the latest installments of the new digital series "After the Cut," which is the next iteration of The Daily Show's Emmy-award winning digital series "Between the Scenes.'" In last week's episodes, guest host Kal Penn highlights how working in the White House has influenced his approach to political satire and takes a deep dive on voter suppression tactics and why Election Day falls on a Tuesday.

For over twenty-five years, the groundbreaking, Emmy and Peabody award-winning THE DAILY SHOW has entertained audiences each night with hilarious, provocative and insightful satire about our society that helps make sense of the world.

The Daily Show redefined the late night show category on TV and, with an audience of over 47M across social media platforms, has become a launching pad for some of the biggest stars in entertainment. This next chapter of this iconic franchise will showcase its diverse news team of correspondents and contributors, including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper, comedy greats as guests hosts, and interviews with influential and emerging voices from across society.

And as fans meaningfully engage with the expanded TDS universe of topical specials, digital content, podcasts and live events, it's clear THE DAILY SHOW offers the most comedy in late night across the most platforms.