Akbar Gbajabiamila Named Permanent Co-Host of THE TALK

Akbar Gbajabiamila has been announced as a permanent co-host of THE TALK on CBS.

After the departures of both Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth, Deadline reported that CBS had been looking to name one new permanent co-host for the new season. Gbajabiamila had previously been a guest co-host on the show throughout June and July.

"It is an absolute honor to be joining THE TALK as a host! I am so excited for this new generation of such a long-standing establishment. To be a part of this diverse group, is truly a dream and a new statement for The Talk. In a world as divided as ours, I look forward to showing up as my fun and authentic self everyday and advocating for conversation over confrontation," Gbajabiamila said in a statement.

Additionally, Gbajabiamila is the host of NBC's AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR competition series, as well as AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR Junior. In 2019, he published his critically acclaimed debut book, Everyone Can Be a Ninja: Find Your Inner Warrior and Achieve Your Dreams. Gbajabiamila played for the NFL for five years as a linebacker and defensive end, with the Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, and Miami Dolphins. He retired from football in 2008.

The Talk airs on weekdays at 2:00 p.m. ET on CBS.