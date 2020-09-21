Adult Swim and Ben & Jerry's Present RUN THE JEWELS Special Performance

The performance celebrates National Voter Registration Day.

To help celebrate National Voter Registration Day tomorrow, Adult Swim and Ben & Jerry's have come together to announce Adult Swim's first-ever broadcast musical performance by Grammy-nominated hip-hop powerhouse, Run The Jewels. The event will air Saturday, October 10th at Midnight ET/PT, only on Adult Swim, to encourage fans to vote this November. "Holy Calamavote" will be a wholly singular cultural event, wherein Run The Jewels will perform, commercial-free, the entirety of RTJ4, their critically lauded new album which became a mainstay on mid-year "best of" lists (including USA Today, Time, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, Pitchfork, American Songwriter, and more) and is widely renowned as one of the most prescient and important releases of the year.

"We're proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can't wait to finally perform our album RTJ4. This will be fun," said Killer Mike and El-P of Run The Jewels.

"Adult Swim is honored to be a part of this cultural moment and to partner with Run The Jewels and Ben & Jerry's to present the first performance of the acclaimed RTJ4 album," said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. "We hope this special event encourages our fans to make a plan and exercise their Constitutional right to vote."

With this unique fan experience, Adult Swim continues its mission to engage directly with fans using its reach to amplify the importance of voting. In addition to the linear telecast, the performance will also be simul-streamed on AdultSwim.com. Immediately following the broadcast, fans can watch it on the Adult Swim Youtube Channel and have the opportunity to donate to the ACLU.

"With people marching in the streets around our country, it couldn't be more clear that justice is on the ballot this November", said Jabari Paul, the US Activism Manager at Ben & Jerry's. "Young people are the single largest block of voters, and if they turn out at the same rate as their parents, they have the power to hold elected officials accountable on issues like policing and public safety, climate change, education, jobs and the economy. That's why we are proud that Run The Jewels is helping spread that word and we're pleased to be working with Adult Swim to make this exciting night happen."

In support of this dynamic musical event and to generate a strong call to action for fans to participate in the upcoming election, Adult Swim will also be launching a custom promotional campaign that will run on their social channels, on unique billboards in major markets, and on-air in October. Creative designed by local artists will encourage fans to register and vote.

Fans can go here to get more information about the show and pledge to vote.

Run The Jewels is the Grammy-nominated powerhouse rap duo of El-P and Killer Mike, two of the most distinctive and celebrated names in rap music. Though they might have seemed like an unlikely pairing on paper when they teamed up in 2013, the duo tapped into a creative synergy that subverted and pulverized all expectations, resulting in the largest, most fervent fanbase either had experienced in their individual careers. Across four classic albums Run The Jewels has cemented their musical alliance with a set of uncompromising, forward thinking hip-hop, garnering endless critical and fan accolades for their unique ability to straddle the worlds of pointed social commentary and raw, boisterous fun.

