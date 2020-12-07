Adele Pomerenke Stars In Historical Drama Film THE PENITENT THIEF

Yakima, WA Adele Pomerenke is starring in the historical drama "The Penitent Thief," starring Kevin Sorbo and James Russo. She plays the role of Herodias, Herod's (Kevin Sorbo) wife. "The Penitent Thief" drama movie will be released on December 22, 2020.

"The Penitent Thief" is based on Don Willis' novel with the same title. The historical drama is brought to the screen by 4:13 Films in association with Miles Media Inc. Produced by Lucas Miles, Edgar Struble and Executive Produced by Don and Julia Willis. It is co-directed by Jon Blaze and Lucas Miles. The film also stars James Russo, Jay Giannone, Stelio Savante, Kyle Roark and Kyle Hotz.

"I'm honored to get to bring an iconic biblical character to life". - Adele Pomerenke



At the young age of 3, Adele Pomerenke started her elite performing arts training in dance, musical theatre, choir, pageants, instruments, and everything in between. In addition to her dance career, Pomerenke fell in love with acting and has been in multiple short films, independent features, TV series, and music videos.



Adele Pomerenke is represented by ATM Anchor Talent Management and Wendy Shepherd of StudioMatrix.com for publicity and brand management.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You