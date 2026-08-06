THE TONIGHT SHOW to Welcome Matthew McConaughey, KATSEYE, Adam Scott
Kristen Stewart, Dakota Fanning and 50 Cent are also among the scheduled guests for the run of episodes.
NBC has released a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, outlining a run of episodes set to feature Shane Gillis, Betty Gilpin, Sadie Sink, Fabien Frankel, Kristen Stewart, Dominic Sessa, Dakota Fanning, 50 Cent, Jon Lovitz, Matthew McConaughey, Adam Scott and Sebastian Maniscalco. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from ROLE MODEL, SHABOOZEY, RAVYN LENAE, KATSEYE and DOGSTAR, with comedian Ainsley Bailey also scheduled to appear.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon Listings: August 6 - August 13
Thursday, August 6: Guests include Shane Gillis, Betty Gilpin, Role Model and musical guest Role Model. Show #2327
Friday, August 7: Guests include Sadie Sink, Fabien Frankel and musical guest Shaboozey. (OAD 7/29/26)
Monday, August 10: Guests include Kristen Stewart, Dominic Sessa and musical guest Ravyn Lenae. Show #2328
Tuesday, August 11: Guests include Dakota Fanning, 50 Cent, Jon Lovitz and comedian Ainsley Bailey. Show #2329
Wednesday, August 12: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, KATSEYE and musical guest KATSEYE. Show #2330
**Thursday, August 13: Guests include Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco and musical guest Dogstar. Show #2331
**denotes changes or additions
The listings follow a previous round of guest announcements for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, which detailed appearances from Matthew McConaughey and KATSEYE.