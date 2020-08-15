Actress Linda Manz, Best Known For DAYS OF HEAVEN, Dies at 58

Manz's family said that she died on Friday after a battle with lung cancer and pneumonia.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actress Linda Manz has died at age 58.

Manz's family said that she died on Friday after a battle with lung cancer and pneumonia, according to EW.

Manz was best known for her roles in Days of Heaven (1978), Out of the Blue (1980), and Gummo (1997).

Her other credits include the 1979 film The Wanderers, the 1979 television movie Orphan Train, and an episode of Faerie Tale Theatre called "The Snow Queen." She played a handful of smaller roles in the 1990s, including in David Fincher's film The Game.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You