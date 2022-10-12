Acorn TV's THE CHELSEA DETECTIVE Begins Season 2 Production

AMC Networks' Acorn TV and ZDF TODAY announced a second season order from Expectation and start of production for the hit UK mystery drama series, The Chelsea Detective, returning in 2023. With production now underway in and around London, Adrian Scarborough (Killing Eve, The King's Speech, 1917) returns as Detective Inspector Max Arnold alongside new co-lead Vanessa Emme (Dublin Murders, Three Families) as the sharp, diligent Detective Sergeant Layla Walsh.

The second season of the 4 x 90-minute series brings new cases for Detective Inspector Max Arnold (Scarborough) and the team to investigate as Detective Sergeant Layla Walsh (Emme) joins Chelsea CID from Exeter. Layla isn't wide eyed or naïve about life in London, but she is an outsider and will occasionally roll her eyes at the worst excesses of Chelsea. She loves her job and brings a direct "let's go!" energy to the team. Layla speaks her mind and isn't afraid to be forthright in her questioning - be that questioning a person of interest or questioning how the team investigate their cases.

Adrian Scarborough commented: "It's great to be back, returning to my role as DI Arnold. Max and the team are resuming investigations in Chelsea with new stories set to intrigue and entertain. It's also my great pleasure to welcome Vanessa Emme to the station. She's a terrific addition to our cast and it's a joy to be working alongside her."

Vanessa Emme added: "I've always been a huge fan of crime drama - the guessing games, the mind mapping enveloped in great characters and strong storylines, so I am thrilled to be here and to be playing Layla. Straight-talking with a zero-tolerance policy for nonsense, she is already bringing me so much joy. I have been welcomed with open arms by an incredibly talented team led by the artfully sublime Adrian Scarborough. I adore working with him."

DI Max Arnold will be confronted with four new mysteries this season. Ashley, Jess, Connor and Astrid return with Olivia to take us into the glossy, stylish world of Chelsea and the darkness that lies beneath. In season two, the team delve into the art world, luxury retirement living, rowing, psychotherapy, tailoring and dating.

Created and executive produced by Emmy® Award-winning Peter Fincham (The Lost Prince, Smack the Pony, I'm Alan Partridge), the four feature-length episodes are written by Glen Laker (Vera, Prime Suspect), Peter Fincham, Liz Lake (Riviera, Call the Midwife) and Laura Poliakoff (Devils). The series producer is Ella Kelly (Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders). The directors are Richard Signy (Death in Paradise, Silent Witness) and Sarah Esdaile (Call the Midwife).

The Chelsea Detective is produced by Acorn TV's Acorn Media Enterprises, Germany's ZDF and BBC Studios' invested indie Expectation. Acorn TV, AMC Networks' acclaimed and fast-growing streaming service devoted to British and international mystery and dramas, serves as the exclusive home for the series in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, among others. BBC Studios distributes the series internationally and will be introducing the show to international buyers this month for the first time at MIPCOM 2022.