Acorn TV Sets WHITSTABLE PEARL Season 3 Release Date

Acorn TV’s fan-favorite crime drama Whitstable Pearl returns with all-new episodes on Monday, October 21 in the US, Canada, UK (including Northern Ireland), Australia and New Zealand. Additional episodes of the six-episode Acorn TV Original Series will drop weekly on Mondays. Based on the much-loved novels, “The Whitstable Pearl Mysteries” by Julie Wassmer, Season 3 sees the return of Kerry Godliman (Ricky Gervais’ After Life) in the lead role of Pearl Nolan and Howard Charles (Top Boy) as Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Mike McGuire. Other returning cast members include Frances Barber (The Chelsea Detective) as Dolly, Robert Webb (Peep Show) as Tom Grant, Isobelle Molloy (EastEnders) as Ruby Williams and Sophia Del Pizzo (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Detective Sergeant (DS) Nikki Martel.

In Whitstable Pearl, sleuthing restaurant owner Pearl (Godliman) continues to build her private detective business and finds herself involved in more diverse investigations, including reopening an infamous local cold case and the death of a famous food critic. She’s aided and abetted by her outspoken, feisty mom Dolly (Barber) and still going strong with boyfriend Tom (Webb). But it’s navigating her complex relationship with DCI Mike McGuire (Charles) that still proves Pearl’s most challenging case, as Mike and his partner, DS Nikki Martel (Del Pizzo), support Pearl with each of her investigations.

The third season see the Whitstable Pearl thriving along with Pearl’s detective side job. After a short hiatus, DCI Mike McGuire returns to Whitstable, reenergized and determined to make progress in his quest for self-healing. He and Pearl continue to make a formidable team as they work through various cases together – Pearl never needing Mike’s help as much as he needs hers! As cracks start to show in Pearl and Tom’s relationship, and Mike finally comes to terms with how his wife died, will Pearl and Mike finally acknowledge their deep feelings for one another?

Whitstable Pearl is an Acorn TV Original Series produced by the UK independent production company Buccaneer. It’s executive produced by Tony Wood and Richard Tulk-Hart for Buccaneer, Catherine Mackin and Bea Tammer for Acorn Media Enterprises (Acorn TV), Øystein Karlsen, Mike Walden and Julie Wassmer. Debbie Pisani serves as producer. Mike Walden returns as writer alongside Sarah Louise Hawkins, Joe Ainsworth, Ciara Conway and Kit Lambert. David Sant and Steve Brett serve as directors. Whitstable Pearl is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.

