Acorn TV Renews UNDER THE VINES For Second Season

AMC Networks' Acorn TV and TVNZ TODAY confirmed the renewal of New Zealand romantic comedy Under the Vines on the heels of its December 6 season one premiere on Acorn TV and early 2022 primetime broadcast on TVNZ 1 in New Zealand.

Created and co-written by Erin White and produced by Libertine Pictures (Daffodils, Mystic) and EQ Media Group (Troppo, At Home with Julia, Timothy, Rake, Jack Irish and Doctor Doctor) in association with Hardy White Pictures, Under the Vines stars Rebecca Gibney (Wanted, Packed to the Rafters, Winter) and Charles Edwards (The Lord of the Rings prequel, The Crown, Downton Abbey) as two unlikely city slickers who inherit a failing vineyard in rural New Zealand.

Season two will see lovable socialite Daisy Monroe (Gibney) and London lawyer Louis Oakley (Edwards) continue to navigate running the Otago winery they inherited. They also have to navigate their feelings for each other but love, like a fine wine, is always complicated. Along the way, Oakley Wines' up-and-coming winemaker Tippy (Trae Te Wiki) faces challenges of her own when a rockstar French vintner is hired by a rival winery. Production on the six-episode second season will commence early 2022 in picturesque Central Otago, New Zealand. Acorn TV has all rights worldwide with the exception of TVNZ in New Zealand.

Series lead and Executive Producer Rebecca Gibney said: "I am beyond thrilled that we were commissioned to commence Season 2 of Under the Vines even before it has gone to air. It shows such enormous faith in our series and I am very grateful to Acorn TV and TVNZ for their amazing support. To be given the opportunity to work with the phenomenally talented Charles Edwards and to showcase not only the incredible talent here in New Zealand but the majesty of the location in the South Island was such a gift and I have no doubt Season 2 will bring as much joy and heart this time around."

Award-winning producer Paul Yates joins Under the Vines to helm Season 2, having recently wrapped production on the final series of hit Kiwi horror-comedy Wellington Paranormal. He said: "I was stoked to be asked to produce the next series of this delightful show with such an incredible cast of local and international actors. The idea of making a fun romantic comedy in the heart of New Zealand's best wine region during these tough times really appealed. And looking forward to having no spooky monsters to deal with!"

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director Acorn Media Enterprises said: "We are elated to return to New Zealand's picturesque wine country with TVNZ for a second season of Under the Vines. With its incredibly talented stars, Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards, we are confident this lighthearted, humorous and cozy journey will continue to delight our audiences worldwide."

Cate Slater, TVNZ Director of Content said: "Under the Vines has been an incredible co-production from the very start and we're thrilled to be extending our commitment to the series and to our production partners by confirming a second season. We're also excited to showcase Under the Vines to Kiwi viewers when season one screens on TVNZ 1 early in 2022."

The second season of Under the Vines also welcomes New Zealand directors Josh Frizzell (Fresh Eggs, The Brokenwood Mysteries) and KATIE Wolfe (Head High, Go Girls). Under the Vines is written by a team from both sides of the Tasman that includes Australian writer/creator Erin White and script producer Kelly LeFever with New Zealand scribes Nick Ward, Kathryn Burnett, Steph Matuku and Harry McNaughton.

The show is executive produced by Rebecca Gibney, Richard Fletcher for Libertine Pictures, Brendan Dahill for EQ Media Group and Catherine Mackin for Acorn Media Enterprises. Michelle Hardy and Erin White are associate producers for Hardy White Pictures.