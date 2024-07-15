Aaron Pierre Joins THE MORNING SHOW Season 4

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Deadline has reported that Aaron Pierre is the latest to join the cast of Apple TV+'s hit drama series The Morning Show. Pierre will appear as Miles, a recurring character described as "an acclaimed visual artist who moves through the circles of the New York elite."

In the upcoming season, Pierre will appear alongside new cast members Jeremy Irons and Marian Cotillard as well as returning cast members Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie. Season 4 is currently in production.

Pierre was most recently seen as Malcolm X in the miniseries Genius: MLK/X and in 2023's Foe alongside Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal. He will next appear as THE VOICE of Mufasa in the Disney spin-off Mufasa: The Lion King. In 2018, he played Cassio in Shakespeare's Globe production of Othello.

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. The series is executive produced by Witherspoon and Aniston, directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, executive produced by Michael Ellenberg and produced by the studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films. The series is showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt (“Fosse/Verdon,” “Homeland,” “House of Cards”), who has a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+ for scripted television series. Leder (“On the Basis of Sex,” “Deep Impact,” “The Leftovers,” “ER”) executive produces and directs under a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+.

Comments