AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Tickets to Go on Sale Now via Fandango

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Tickets for Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY are now available for general sale through Fandango ahead of the film's theatrical premiere in December. Moviegoers purchasing seats can also select the Infinity Vision format, which the studio describes as offering larger screens, upgraded projection technology and premium audio for an enhanced viewing experience.

Tickets are now on general sale at Fandango for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, premiering in theaters on Friday, December 18.

For fans that want to experience the action in the highest quality available, they can toggle into the Infinity Vision option when purchasing seats. Infinity Vision auditoriums meet rigorous technical standards, including a focus on the largest screens for maximum scale, the latest projection technology for superior brightness and clarity, and premium audio formats for fully immersive sound.

To celebrate, when moviegoers purchase a ticket to Avengers: Doomsday on Fandango between July 20 and November 9, 2026, they'll be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the world premiere of Avengers: Doomsday in Los Angeles.

Assemble your crew, secure your seats and experience Avengers: Doomsday on the big screen on Fandango today.

About Fandango

Fandango is the premier digital destination for movie and TV fans, delivering entertainment experiences across discovery, ticketing, reviews, and at-home streaming. Serving more than 50 million unique visitors monthly, Fandango is the leading online movie ticketer across more than 31,000 U.S. movie screens, operates Rotten Tomatoes, the world's leading entertainment review platform, and offers a premium video-on-demand service featuring more than 300,000 new-release and catalog movies and TV shows, including one of the industry's largest selections of 4K UHD titles. The portfolio also includes Fandango1, which provides exhibitors with a modern, cloud-based cinema operating platform that powers ticketing, concessions, loyalty, payments and more for cinema locations worldwide and Fandango FanClub, which gives fans access to exclusive perks and rewards. Fandango helps fans discover, watch, collect, and enjoy entertainment wherever and whenever they choose.

Fandango is also running a promotion tied to the release: tickets purchased for AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY within a set window will be automatically entered into a drawing for a trip for two to the film's world premiere in Los Angeles.

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