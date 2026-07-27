GMA Pop News Breaks Down Marvel's Growing BLACK PANTHER 3 Star Power

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ABC News' Sophie Flay used her GMA Pop News segment to spotlight the growing star power headed toward Black Panther 3 and the broader Marvel universe, part of a rundown of the day's buzziest entertainment stories on Good Morning America.

Flay's segment arrives amid a stretch of heavy Marvel Studios news coverage on Good Morning America, following the network's earlier reporting on the franchise's presence at San Diego Comic-Con. That prior coverage detailed a new Black Panther hero joining THE FRANCHISE and a headline-grabbing gathering of Avengers: Doomsday cast members, signaling sustained momentum for the property.

The Pop News format allows Flay to move quickly through trending entertainment items, and the Black Panther 3 mention fits into a pattern of Marvel Studios generating outsized attention across GMA's platforms this year. The segment did not detail specific casting names beyond noting the star power building around the project, but it reinforced how closely the franchise's next steps are being tracked by mainstream entertainment news outlets.

Marvel's expanding roster has been a recurring theme across recent Good Morning America coverage, which previously reported on a new Black Panther hero entering THE FRANCHISE alongside other high-profile Marvel casting news generated at Comic-Con.

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