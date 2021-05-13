ATX TV Fest Announces Closing Night Event HBO Partnership & Additional Programming

ATX Television Festival announces major partnership, Closing Night marquee presentation and additional programming with HBO and HBO Max, marking ten years of partnership with the festival for its 10th Season, which will take place virtually over ten days from June 11-20, 2021. Festival Badges and Day Passes for the festival are available now.

"Our partnership with HBO and HBO Max often leaves us speechless. HBO's investment in ATX TV over the years has been unparalleled through premium content and panelists, and a true understanding of who we are through their support of our community at all levels. We're extremely proud that we have been together for ten years, through an evolving TV landscape and a quickly changing world. This year is no different as we continue our growth in the virtual landscape, and look ahead to year-round membership events." -- Caitlin McFarland, Co Founder ATX TV Festival

HBO and HBO Max programming for this year's festival will include:

A Closing Night World Premiere Screening and Conversation featuring HBO's forthcoming limited series from Mike White ("Enlightened"), "The White Lotus" will take place on Saturday, June 19 at 7pm CT. A social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, the six-episode limited series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel's cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself. Filmed on the island of Maui, "The White Lotus" will World Premiere at ATX TV Festival, then debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max on Sunday, July 11. Creator/director/executive producer Mike White is confirmed to join the panel following the premiere, and participating cast members will be announced soon.

For the first time, in partnership with HBO and the Television Academy, the festival will feature an official Emmy® Awards For Your Consideration conversation for the new season of "In Treatment," which will be available simultaneously for Academy members and Festival attendees on Tuesday, June 15 at 5pm PT/7pm CT. The panel will be moderated by Dr. Siri Sat Nam and feature Co-Showrunners, Executive Producers, and Writers Jennifer Schuur and Joshua Allen, and cast members Uzo Aduba ("Dr. Brooke Taylor"), Anthony Ramos ("Eladio"), Quintessa Swindell ("Laila"), John Benjamin Hickey ("Colin"), and Liza Colón Zayas ("Rita").

A Conversation with the Creators and Stars of HBO Max's "Hacks": Join "Hacks" co-creators, co-showrunners and executive producers Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky and Paul W. Downs, who also acts in the series, as well as stars Hannah Einbinder and Carl Clemons-Hopkins for a conversation unpacking the first season of the Max Original comedy.

"New Voices: Launching A First Series": First-time showrunners Konrad Kay and Mickey Down from HBO's drama "Industry," Crystal Moselle from HBO's comedy "Betty," and Christina Lee from HBO Max's dark comedy "Made for Love" discuss the origin stories behind their series, the creative and practical lessons they learned at the helm, and the impact they hope to make in the entertainment industry.

Attendees will also get a look into the process of constructing a superhero series with a conversation featuring the creative team behind the upcoming third season of the Max Original "Titans." Joining the panel will be showrunner Greg Walker, director and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski, production designer Ian Brock and costume designer Laura Jean ("LJ") Shannon.

Previously announced programming includes:

● "Degrassi: The Next Generation" 20th Anniversary Panel presented by Tubi

● "Channel Changers: A Conversation with TV's Leaders" featuring top executives from HBO Max, NBCUniversal, 20th Television, Showtime, OWN, and Starz

● "Walker" Music Showcase presented by The CW

● "The Republic of Sarah" Panel with Cast & Creatives

● "The Bold Type" Farewell Panel with Showrunner & Cast

● "Younger" Panel with Costume Designer Jackie Demeterio & Cast

● "David Makes Man" Panel with Creatives & Cast

● "We Are Lady Parts" Conversation with Showrunner & Cast

● Insides look at "Selena: The Series" with Creatives & Cast

● "Ziwe" Marquee Conversation presented by SHOWTIME®

● "Small Axe" Conversation with Steve McQueen presented by Amazon Prime Video

● "HouseBroken" Screening and Q&A with Creatives & Cast

● A Conversation with "Achievement in Television eXcellence" Awardee Michael J. Fox

● "Faking It" 5 Year Reunion with Showrunner & Cast

● "Speech & Debate" Conversation with Creatives & Cast

● "Oz" Retrospective with Creator Tom Fontana and Cast

● "Beyond the Scares: Emotional Catharsis & Healing in Horror"

● "Growing Up Is Hard: A New Generation of YA Protagonists"

● "Mad as Hell: TV's Dangerous Women"

● "The Queer Gaze"

● "Pandemic Proof: Adult Animation"

● "Showrunner State of the Union"

● "Buying & Selling with 20/20 Hindsight"

● "Housecall: A 'Royal Pains' Reunion" with Play-Per View on June 6th to benefit Feed America (Tickets on sale now!)

