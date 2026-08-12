ADULTS Season 2 Trailer Teases More Chaos From FX's Twenty-Something Housemates

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FX has released the official trailer for season two of Adults, giving viewers a first look at what is ahead for the show's group of twenty-something housemates in New York. The trailer previews a new round of mishaps as the ensemble continues navigating friendship, awkward milestones, and the general chaos of early adulthood.

Adults follows Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa and Anton, roommates who share meals, anxieties and, according to the show's own description, occasionally toothbrushes. Over an eight-episode season, the housemates attempt to take on what the show calls capital-R Responsibility, with mixed results. The series has built its comedy around the gap between the group's efforts to be good people and the reality that they are, in the show's words, neither good nor people yet.

Season two of Adults is set to premiere August 27 on FXX, with episodes also available to stream on Hulu and on Disney+. The new trailer builds on the show's established ensemble format, again centering the housemates' collective attempts to muddle through grown-up responsibilities together.

The trailer's release follows a recently shared scene from the season showing housemate Anton, played by Owen Thiele, faking a marathon run with help from his roommates to impress his coworkers, a bit that reflects the show's recurring dynamic of the group covering for one another's schemes. More on that clip can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of Adults.

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