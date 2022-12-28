ANTIQUES ROADSHOW to Return to PBS In January

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, PBS's most-watched ongoing series, premieres an all-new Season 27 on Monday, January 2 at 8/7C PM.

ROADSHOW kicks off the season on a high note in Woodside, CA with a rare 1960s viola that was purchased directly from renowned maker Ansaldo Poggi in a moment of happenstance during a trip to Italy. After years of playing, the guest is shocked to learn the instrument is one of only 41 made and it is valued at a whopping $200,000 - $330,000!

Other standout moments from the premiere episode include a dumpster dive that uncovered a 1976 Apple-I operation manual mock-up for the Apple II computer that was "beyond [the owner's] wildest dreams," and a 1956 Gustave Baumann Rain in the Mountains print appraisal that causes a season-favorite guest reaction!

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW's Season 27 visits Woodside, CA; Santa Fe, NM; Nashville, TN; Boise, ID and Shelburne, VT.