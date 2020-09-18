ANTEBELLUM is Now Available on Premium Video On Demand Platforms
Watch a new clip, featuring Janelle Monae.
Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monaìe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present and future - before it's too late.
Visionary filmmakers Gerard Bush + Christopher Renz (Bush + Renz) - best known for their pioneering advertising work engaged in the fight for social justice - write, produce and direct their first feature film, teaming with QC Entertainment, producer of the Academy Award®-winning films GET OUT (Best Original Screenplay, 2017) and BLACKkKLANSMAN (Best Adapted Screenplay, 2018), Zev Foreman, and Lezlie Wills for the terrifying new thriller ANTEBELLUM.
Lionsgate presents a Lionsgate production, a QC Entertainment production, a Zev Foreman / Bush + Renz production.
Watch a new clip here: