ANDREW TATE: TOXIC EMPIRE to Premiere on Investigation Discovery

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following the recent detention of Andrew Tate and his younger brother, Tristan, on multiple charges related to human trafficking and sexual assault in the UK, Investigation Discovery (ID) announced a new four-part documentary event that tracks Andrew's meteoric rise as an influencer and examines the allegations of predatory business endeavors that funded the global empire he created with his brother in ANDREW TATE: TOXIC EMPIRE.

As Andrew Tate built a global following of millions with content promoting wealth, health, male dominance and misogyny, his rise drew both devoted fans and mounting allegations. The docuseries offers a comprehensive look at the story that has dominated headlines, featuring unprecedented access to male followers, insiders, alleged survivors, investigative journalists and extensive Tate archive, to explore how the lines between aspiration and exploitation became blurred. With a two-hour premiere, the four-part docuseries ANDREW TATE: TOXIC EMPIRE will roll out over three weeks beginning Wednesday, November 25 on ID at 9pm ET/PT. The docuseries will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

TOXIC EMPIRE investigates how brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate used social media, the promise of wealth, and controversial messaging to build a worldwide following at the center of what's become known as the 'manosphere.' Through exclusive interviews, former followers and associates pull back the curtain on the inner workings behind the Tate brand, describing what some characterize as cult-like tactics used to recruit male followers into their orbit. The series takes viewers inside the War Room, an international network founded by Andrew Tate for wealthy and ambitious men. It also explores the origins of their webcam business and 'PhD' ('Pimping Hoes Degree') course which former participants allege taught men coercive methods to recruit women into webcamming in order to extract the majority of profits for themselves – a program later shut down amid mounting accusations against the Tate brothers. Over the course of four hours, ANDREW TATE: TOXIC EMPIRE is the inside story of one of the world's most controversial influencers and the allegations surrounding him.

ANDREW TATE: TOXIC EMPIRE is Directed and Produced by Julian P. Hobbs, Elli Hakami and Adrian Murray for Investigation Discovery.

About Investigation Discovery (ID)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading true crime network on television, delivering programming to nearly 60 million U.S. households.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 10 Hrs 26 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone