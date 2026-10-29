Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
ANDREW TATE: TOXIC EMPIRE to Premiere on Investigation Discovery
The docuseries features interviews with former followers, alleged survivors, and investigative journalists investigating the brothers' global influence.
Following the recent detention of Andrew Tate and his younger brother, Tristan, on multiple charges related to human trafficking and sexual assault in the UK, Investigation Discovery (ID) announced a new four-part documentary event that tracks Andrew's meteoric rise as an influencer and examines the allegations of predatory business endeavors that funded the global empire he created with his brother in ANDREW TATE: TOXIC EMPIRE.
As Andrew Tate built a global following of millions with content promoting wealth, health, male dominance and misogyny, his rise drew both devoted fans and mounting allegations. The docuseries offers a comprehensive look at the story that has dominated headlines, featuring unprecedented access to male followers, insiders, alleged survivors, investigative journalists and extensive Tate archive, to explore how the lines between aspiration and exploitation became blurred. With a two-hour premiere, the four-part docuseries ANDREW TATE: TOXIC EMPIRE will roll out over three weeks beginning Wednesday, November 25 on ID at 9pm ET/PT. The docuseries will also be available to stream on HBO Max.
TOXIC EMPIRE investigates how brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate used social media, the promise of wealth, and controversial messaging to build a worldwide following at the center of what's become known as the 'manosphere.' Through exclusive interviews, former followers and associates pull back the curtain on the inner workings behind the Tate brand, describing what some characterize as cult-like tactics used to recruit male followers into their orbit. The series takes viewers inside the War Room, an international network founded by Andrew Tate for wealthy and ambitious men. It also explores the origins of their webcam business and 'PhD' ('Pimping Hoes Degree') course which former participants allege taught men coercive methods to recruit women into webcamming in order to extract the majority of profits for themselves – a program later shut down amid mounting accusations against the Tate brothers. Over the course of four hours, ANDREW TATE: TOXIC EMPIRE is the inside story of one of the world's most controversial influencers and the allegations surrounding him.
ANDREW TATE: TOXIC EMPIRE is Directed and Produced by Julian P. Hobbs, Elli Hakami and Adrian Murray for Investigation Discovery.
About Investigation Discovery (ID)
Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading true crime network on television, delivering programming to nearly 60 million U.S. households.
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