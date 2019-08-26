AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Reveals Final 12 Acts Headed to Dolby Theatre on Tuesday, August 27 for Live Show

"America's Got Talent" reveals the final 12 acts headed to the Dolby Theatre to perform live on Tuesday, Aug. 27 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) for the third week of live shows.

Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer Detroit Youth Choir and guest judge Jay Leno's Golden Buzzer Emanne Beasha will perform, along with Benicio Bryant, Berywam, Dom Chambers, Eric Chien, Gonzo, Jackie Fabulous, Lukas & Falco, MacKenzie and Marcin Patrzalek. This week's final Wild Card is cyr wheel artist/aerialist Matthew Richardson.

Thirty-six acts in total will perform live for "America's Got Talent" judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews as they compete for a chance to win a $1 million prize and headline a show at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Viewers will have a chance to vote for their favorite act at NBC.com/AGTVote and via the "AGT" App (available through Google Play and on the App Store). In addition, Xfinity X1 customers will be able to vote via their set-top box during the live broadcast by saying "vote for AGT" into the X1 voice remote.

Fans will also have a chance to save an act in jeopardy each week during the Wednesday results show via the "Dunkin' Save."

From the 12 performances featured on Tuesday, seven acts will move on to the semi-finals after this third live results show on Wednesday, Aug. 28 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT).

America's Got Talent" will also welcome the all-new, one-of-a-kind immersive Las Vegas production, Celestia on the Aug. 28 results show. With more than two dozen world-class performers, Celestia creates an exhilarating journey for the audience with daring acrobatics and aerial feats, cutting-edge technology and nonstop thrills. The production features several "America's Got Talent" alumni, including the thrilling danger act and "AGT: The Champions" finalist Deadly Games, father-daughter acrobatic duo Sergey and Sasha and Sandou Trio Russian Bar. For more information on Celestia at the Strat Hotel, Casino and SkyPod, please visit www.celestiashow.com.

"America's Got Talent" continues to dominate the summer television landscape as the #1 most-watched entertainment program every week this summer, averaging 12.2 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" results from Nielsen Media Research. It has remained the #1 most-watched summer alternative series for each of its 14 seasons. "America's Got Talent" is a digital/social hit as well, with 2.21 billion views across all digital video platforms so far this summer.

"America's Got Talent" was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

For the latest "America's Got Talent" news, videos and photos, please like us on Facebook subscribe on Youtube and follow on Twitter and Instagram.





