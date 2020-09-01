AMERICAN PIE's Jason Biggs Talks THE SUBJECT On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

THE SUBJECT is directed by Lanie Zipoy and written by Chisa Hutchinson.

Tom Needham's very special guest on THE SOUNDS OF FILM this week is actor Jason Biggs, star of the new film, THE SUBJECT.

Jason Biggs is well known for his roles in the AMERICAN PIE movies, SAVING SILVERMAN, Woody Allen's SOMETHING ELSE, ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK and Broadway's THE GRADUATE.

The Subject is the award-winning feature film, directed by Lanie Zipoy and written by Chisa Hutchinson. The Subject follows a successful white documentary filmmaker as he deals with the fallout from his last film, which caught the murder of a Black teen on tape. Now, while he films his latest doc series for a major network, someone else videotapes his every move, threatening his idyllic life.

Jason Biggs stars in the film alongside Emmy nominee Aunjanue Ellis (Ava DuVernay's When They See Us, If Beale Street Could Talk), Anabelle Acosta (Ballers, Quantico), Carra Patterson (Straight Outta Compton, Broadway's Jitney), Nile Bullock (Ray Donovan, Chicago Med) and Caleb Eberhardt (Love Beats Rhymes, Betty).

The Subject began its festival run in June 2020. It was named Best Narrative Feature by Lighthouse International Film Festival, and picked up three awards at The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival: Outstanding Narrative Feature, Outstanding Feature Director (Lanie Zipoy) and Outstanding Feature Performance (Aunjanue Ellis). It is currently a featured film at the Stony Brook Film Festival.

This year's Stony Brook Film Festival features 24 new, independent films, all available to view online. It will include new American premieres, as well as the best foreign-language films from over a dozen countries. This Fall, in partnership with IndieFlix, the Stony Brook Film Festival is bringing audiences films virtually. The festival will feature shorts and dramatic features, along with dramas and documentaries that address current social issues. These thought provoking, powerful, moving, and exciting films have been chosen exclusively for our audiences and cannot be seen anywhere else. For more information, go to https://stonybrookfilmfestival.com/.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Don McLean, Nile Rodgers, Jimmy Webb, William H. Macy, Cheech & Chong, Hal Hartley, Carter Burwell, Laurie Anderson and Billy Joel.

