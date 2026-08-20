AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR National Finals 3 to Air on NBC

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NBC will air the third night of the National Finals of 'American Ninja Warrior' with Episode 1812, 'National Finals 3,' premiering Monday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and streaming the next day on Peacock.

The competition continues on the third night of the National Finals. The remaining ninjas from across the country face off in a series of races with the hopes of being crowned champion.

About Season 18

Season 18 of 'American Ninja Warrior' is bringing together the country's most elite athletes to conquer the world's most challenging obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, are back to call the action in Las Vegas. New this season is an all new round to the competition featuring a supersized three lane racecourse called the Tripleheader, where ninjas will go head to head to head in high speed, side by side races. Continuing with the major changes from last season, the National Finals will follow an action-packed, all-racing format with the winner taking home the $250,000 grand prize.

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