AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR National Finals 2 to Air on NBC

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

NBC continues the National Finals of AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR with a new episode titled National Finals 2, featuring the remaining competitors from across the country facing off in the obstacle course competition. The episode airs as part of the show's 18th season, with the field narrowing as athletes vie for the title of ANW champion.

Episode 1811, 'National Finals 2,' premieres Monday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

About Season 18

Season 18 of 'American Ninja Warrior' is bringing together the country's most elite athletes to conquer the world's most challenging obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, are back to call the action in Las Vegas. New this season is an all new round to the competition featuring a supersized three lane racecourse called the Tripleheader, where ninjas will go head to head to head in high speed, side by side races. Continuing with the major changes from last season, the National Finals will follow an action-packed, all-racing format with the winner taking home the $250,000 grand prize.

Season 18 of AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR introduces a new round called the Tripleheader, a three-lane racecourse in which competitors race head to head to head. The National Finals follow an all-racing format, with the winner set to receive a $250,000 grand prize. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, return to call the action from Las Vegas.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...