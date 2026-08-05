AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR Athlete Chad Riddle Honors Late Wife on Course

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Chad Riddle, a three-time competitor on NBC's AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR, returned to the obstacle course competition this season carrying a memorial stone in honor of his late wife, Caitlin, who died of Hodgkin's lymphoma. Riddle, who has spent more than 15 years competing in obstacle course racing nationwide, is also a longtime educator and school principal of 16 years, as well as a motivational speaker who addresses perseverance and grief in his talks to schools, corporate teams, and community groups.

His Season 18 journey continued on Aug. 3, when he pressed the buzzer with Caitlin's memorial stone in hand, carrying her across the finish one more time.

Chad Riddle Bio

Chad Riddle is a three-time competitor on NBC's hit television show American Ninja Warrior and a dedicated obstacle course racer who has traveled across the United States competing for more than 15 years. Through his experiences navigating some of the toughest physical and mental challenges in the sport, Chad has developed a powerful message centered on perseverance, resilience, and overcoming adversity.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Chad has spent the past 16 years serving as both a teacher and principal, impacting the lives of countless students, families, and educators. His passion for helping others reach their potential extends beyond the classroom and into his work as a motivational speaker.

As a keynote presenter, Chad has inspired educators, corporate teams, and community audiences with engaging stories about overcoming obstacles, achieving success through determination, and navigating his personal journey through grief. Above all, Chad is a devoted father to his son, Aaron, who continues to be one of his greatest sources of motivation and purpose.

Riddle has said he is available to discuss what motivated his return to AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR, the mental resilience required to compete at an elite level, and the balance between fatherhood, education leadership, and athletic competition. He continues to raise his son, Aaron, whom he has described as one of his greatest sources of motivation.

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