AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 Sneak Peek Reveals Hair and Makeup Secrets
The clip pulls back the curtain on the transformations shaping the anthology's newest chapter.
FX has released a new sneak peek titled 'The Craft,' offering a look inside the hair and makeup department behind AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13. The clip, part of the network's 'Devil Is In The Details' promotional series, shifts focus away from cast interviews to the technical work that shapes the anthology's visual identity each season.
AMERICAN HORROR STORY, created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, has drawn more than 100 Emmy nominations since its 2011 launch and has been streamed more than 700 million hours worldwide. FX credits the series as the progenitor of the modern limited series format and the longest-running hour-long series in the network's history, with past installments built around a haunted murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse.
Season 13 brings together what FX describes as an all-star cast, with many actors reprising fan-favorite roles from earlier chapters of the anthology, as the show returns to build on its decades-long legacy. The new season premieres Thursdays on FX and Hulu.
The behind-the-scenes focus on hair and makeup follows other recent promotional material from the network spotlighting the show's production side. A previous first look similarly went behind the scenes of the season, spotlighting returning cast members and production details ahead of the premiere.
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