AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 Sneak Peek Reveals Hair and Makeup Secrets

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





FX has released a new sneak peek titled 'The Craft,' offering a look inside the hair and makeup department behind AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13. The clip, part of the network's 'Devil Is In The Details' promotional series, shifts focus away from cast interviews to the technical work that shapes the anthology's visual identity each season.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY, created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, has drawn more than 100 Emmy nominations since its 2011 launch and has been streamed more than 700 million hours worldwide. FX credits the series as the progenitor of the modern limited series format and the longest-running hour-long series in the network's history, with past installments built around a haunted murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse.

Season 13 brings together what FX describes as an all-star cast, with many actors reprising fan-favorite roles from earlier chapters of the anthology, as the show returns to build on its decades-long legacy. The new season premieres Thursdays on FX and Hulu.

The behind-the-scenes focus on hair and makeup follows other recent promotional material from the network spotlighting the show's production side. A previous first look similarly went behind the scenes of the season, spotlighting returning cast members and production details ahead of the premiere.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 10 Hrs 10 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me