AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 First Look Goes Behind The Scenes Of Season 13

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FX has posted a behind-the-scenes first look at AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 titled 'Devil Is In The Details,' giving fans a glimpse at what the network describes as an all-star cast, with many actors reprising fan-favorite roles from the anthology's earlier seasons. The clip frames the season around what FX calls 'everyone's most feared number,' promising what the network has described elsewhere as a 'supreme surprise.'

AMERICAN HORROR STORY, created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, has drawn more than 100 Emmy nominations since its 2011 launch and has been streamed more than 700 million hours worldwide. FX credits the series as the progenitor of the modern limited series format and the longest-running hour-long series in the network's history, with past installments built around a haunted murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse.

The new footage arrives as part of a broader promotional rollout for AHS: 13, which has already included a title sequence, cast-interviews-cast podcast episodes and character-specific sneak peeks. Among those, FX confirmed that John Carroll Lynch is reprising his role as Twisty the Clown for the new season, one of several returning characters teased across the marketing campaign.

The season's rollout has also included appearances from cast members discussing the reunion directly. As detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report, the network has been steadily releasing scenes and behind-the-scenes material spotlighting how AHS: 13 folds familiar faces back into its story. AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 is available now on FX and Hulu on Disney+.

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