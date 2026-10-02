Jessica Lange's Elsa Mars Sings "Is That All There Is?" In AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A new scene from AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 brings back one of the anthology series' most recognizable characters, with Jessica Lange's Elsa Mars opening what FX describes as a special ceremony with a performance of "Is That All There Is?" The clip, drawn from the season's fourth episode, is streaming on FX and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY has built its reputation on reuniting performers across its anthology format, and the show's 13th installment continues that pattern by bringing back fan-favorite characters alongside new additions to the cast. The series, created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, has drawn more than 100 Emmy nominations since launching in 2011 and has been streamed more than 700 million hours worldwide, according to FX.

Season 13 has been promoted by FX as a reckoning with what the network calls "everyone's most feared number," following earlier installments built around settings including a haunted murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse. The new season has also seen other returning figures from the franchise's history worked back into its story.

Other recent casting and behind-the-scenes details from the season have surfaced in separate conversations tied to the show, including Emma Roberts' discussion of returning as Madison Montgomery on the season's official podcast, where she also spoke about working alongside Lange on set.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 13 Hrs 34 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me