Jessica Lange's Elsa Mars Sings "Is That All There Is?" In AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13
The scene marks Elsa Mars' return to the anthology franchise in season 13's fourth episode.
A new scene from AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 brings back one of the anthology series' most recognizable characters, with Jessica Lange's Elsa Mars opening what FX describes as a special ceremony with a performance of "Is That All There Is?" The clip, drawn from the season's fourth episode, is streaming on FX and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.
AMERICAN HORROR STORY has built its reputation on reuniting performers across its anthology format, and the show's 13th installment continues that pattern by bringing back fan-favorite characters alongside new additions to the cast. The series, created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, has drawn more than 100 Emmy nominations since launching in 2011 and has been streamed more than 700 million hours worldwide, according to FX.
Season 13 has been promoted by FX as a reckoning with what the network calls "everyone's most feared number," following earlier installments built around settings including a haunted murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse. The new season has also seen other returning figures from the franchise's history worked back into its story.
Other recent casting and behind-the-scenes details from the season have surfaced in separate conversations tied to the show, including Emma Roberts' discussion of returning as Madison Montgomery on the season's official podcast, where she also spoke about working alongside Lange on set.
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