AMC to Air BREAKING BAD Marathon Leading up to the Premiere of Final Season of BETTER CALL SAUL

AMC announced TODAY that it will air a marathon of the explosive and Emmy Award-winning series Breaking Bad, hailed as "one of the greatest dramas in TV history" (The Hollywood Reporter), for five consecutive weeks beginning Saturday, March 19 at 4:00pm ET/PT, leading up to the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, which premieres Monday, April 18 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

Airing on five consecutive Saturdays, the marathon will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and bonus content, including BETTER CALL SAUL "Easter eggs" and BREAKING BAD trivia - one factoid per episode. It will also explore connections between fan-favorite characters from both BREAKING BAD and Better Call Saul, including Gus Fring, Mike Ehrmantraut, Lalo Salamanca, "The Cousins," and more.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, BREAKING BAD follows protagonist Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a chemistry teacher who lives in New Mexico with his wife (Anna Gunn) and teenage son (RJ Mitte) who has cerebral palsy. White is diagnosed with Stage III cancer and given a prognosis of two years left to live.

With a new sense of fearlessness based on his medical prognosis, and a desire to secure his family's financial security, White chooses to enter a dangerous world of drugs and crime and ascends to power in the world. The series explores how a fatal diagnosis such as White's releases a typical man from the daily concerns and constraints of normal society and follows his transformation from mild family man to a kingpin of the drug trade.

Breaking Bad Marathon Schedule

Season 1: March 19, 7 episodes, beginning at 4:00 pm ET

Season 2: March 26, 13 episodes, beginning at 10:00 am ET

Season 3: April 2, 13 episodes, beginning at 10:00 am ET

Season 4: April 9, 13 episodes, beginning at 10:00 am ET

Season 5: April 16, 16 episodes, beginning at 6:30 am ET

Better Call Saul's sixth and final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, BETTER CALL SAUL stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.