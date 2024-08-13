AMC Networks Sets Premiere Date for True Crime Docu-Series THE TAILOR OF SIN CITY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



AMC Networks has announced that the fascinating true crime docu-series The Tailor of Sin City is set to premiere exclusively on SundanceTV on Thursday, September 12 at 10pm ET/PT and will be available to stream on AMC+ and Sundance Now on the same day. New episodes will debut weekly on Thursdays on all platforms. From Anchor Entertainment, the production company behind SundanceTV and AMC+’s popular original series True Crime Story: Look Into My Eyes, The Tailor of Sin City tells the story of a 1970s fashion icon turned drug kingpin caught between his loyalties to the Mob, the Colombian cartel, the FBI, and his 7 wives.

The four-part series is a star-studded, sequin-filled, stranger-than-fiction story of how a gifted smalltown tailor, AJ Pratt, built a drug and fashion empire in the heart of Sin City. Set in the glitzy nightlife of Las Vegas in the 1970s, the series follows AJ as he catapulted himself into the role of the Cocaine KING of Las Vegas with help from both the Mob and the infamous Pablo Escobar, until it all came crashing down. The Tailor of Sin City is the story of AJ Pratt’s rise and fall, told in his own words through archival first-person interviews and through those who knew AJ best, as they attempt to piece together what really happened on this wild, sometimes unbelievable, adventure that was almost lost to history.

The Tailor of Sin City is a SundanceTV original series, produced by Anchor Entertainment, and based on the book co-authored by Sal Manna and AJ Pratt titled The Tailor: How I Dressed Elvis, Escobar, the Mob...and Became the Las Vegas KING of Cocaine. Ethan Goldman, Keayr Braxton and David Jung serve as executive producers, with David Jung directing the series.

Watch the trailer below:

Comments