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AGT Quarterfinals: Nene Royal Earns Golden Buzzer From Mel B

Patrox, LaRussell and Butter & Grit also took the stage as America prepares to vote for semifinalists.

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AGT's live quarterfinals delivered a night of high-energy performances, with teen rock musician Nene Royal earning a Golden Buzzer from judge Mel B following her rendition of Soundgarden's 'Black Hole Sun.'

Key moments from the live episode included LaRussell kicking off the show with a high-energy celebration of his music and Vallejo, CA. Patrox wowed the audience with his signature reverse choreography dance to 'Can't Hold Us,' before flipping the performance right-side up for a mind-bending finale. Nene Royal received Mel B's Golden Buzzer after her rendition of Soundgarden's 'Black Hole Sun.' Butter & Grit closed out the night with their heartfelt original song, 'That's Okay.'

America is now set to vote for which acts advance to the semifinals. The AGT results show airs the following night, when Season 20 standout country musician Steve Ray Ladson returns to the stage alongside Grammy-nominated husband and wife duo, The War and Treaty, for a performance.

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