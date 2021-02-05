AFI Movie Club Celebrates DA 5 BLOODS With New Content

AFI AWARDS celebrates DA 5 BLOODS with brand new content featuring the star and director of the film. Delroy Lindo accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the film to the AFI Movie Club audience. Director Spike Lee broadcasts "from the world headquarters of Forty Acres and a Mule in the People's Republic of Brooklyn, New York" and walks the audience through the intense river market scene.

AFI AWARDS Jury Rationale: DA 5 BLOODS honors the eternal bond of friendship amidst the ongoing battle to comprehend the horrors of the Vietnam War. Spike Lee's mastery of the explosive reaches new emotional heights in this time-embracing narrative - as he elevates the art form to meet his undeniably epic ambition. The enduring trauma of war and peace is embodied by Delroy Lindo, whose powerfully fractured performance anchors the fearless ensemble's journey toward forgiveness - while Chadwick Boseman's spirit looms large as A HAUNTING portrayal of heroism.

The AFI AWARDS celebration is sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory - for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Davis Northern, Directing Fellow, recipient of the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honoree DA 5 BLOODS.