A+E Networks Will Honor Veterans Nov. 11

The announcement was made by Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Networks group.

In keeping with its long-standing commitment to veterans, and ahead of Veterans Day, A+E Networks(R) today announced a slate of Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives across their portfolio that aim to celebrate, commemorate and honor our nation's heroes. The announcement was made by Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Networks group, in addition to the recently- confirmed premiere of a 1-hour television special Variety's Salute to Service airing November 11 at 10pm ET on The HISTORY(R) Channel.

"A+E Networks and The History Channel have pledged to support veterans and their families and highlight their stories of service not just on Veterans Day, but all year long," said Buccieri. "We are proud to present special programming and initiatives across all of our platforms that honor those who have served."

Across A+E Networks platforms, including The History Channel, A&E and Lifetime, The Mission to Honor initiative celebrates the service of veterans through on-air programming, custom vignettes, PSAs, and special activations geared to thank servicemen and servicewomen while raising awareness about the many ways they continue to contribute to society. Additionally, the company continues its support for organizations that are comprised of and support veterans and military families.

In a first of its kind partnership, A+E Networks is providing a grant to Volunteers of America-Greater New York to help facilitate enhancements to the East 119th Street Veterans Residence in New York City. The residence provides permanent, supportive housing to veterans, many of them formerly homeless. Funding from A+E Networks will help revitalize common areas of the residence and will support critical technology such as laptops to facilitate virtual medical appointment for veterans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As a New York-based global company it was important to lend a hand to veterans in our own backyard," said Buccieri. "At a time when many are in profound need, here and across the country, we're honored to partner with Volunteers of America-Greater New York to help enhance the Veterans residence and support those who have served us all so well."

The HISTORY Channel's Mission to Honor initiative is the cornerstone of the organization's Veteran efforts. It hosts a Veterans HUB at www.veterans.com which provides information about the history of Veterans Day, resources and information about some of the nation's leading veterans' organizations, and links to the #HonorAVet social initiative. #HonorAVet is HISTORY's call-to-action for viewers to share photos and videos of loved ones who have served. The History Channel also supports Vets2Set which acts as an open door for veterans, helping them jumpstart a career in the commercial and entertainment production business.

Take a Vet to School Day, the long-standing effort to connect students with veterans, has been adjusted for virtual education settings in 2020 and will provide new resources for teachers to share with students in commemoration of Veterans Day. Student will also have the opportunity to view videos exploring the history of Veterans Day and find ways to thank veterans and military families in their communities.

In a new activation of the established Save Our History initiative, The History Channel has produced two short-form content pieces that spotlight the legacy of the Navajo Code Talkers, whose unbreakable codes helped the U.S. and Allied powers secure victory during World War II. Featured interviews in the pieces include Samuel F. Sandoval, one of the four surviving Navajo Code Talkers; and historian Zonnie Gorman, daughter of the late Carl Gorman, one of the original 29 Navajo Code Talkers. The cross-platform content will air over Veterans Day and during Native American Heritage month. The History Channel is also working with the Warrior Spirit Project to develop resources for teachers to share the stories of Sandoval and Native American Code Talkers with students across the country. Additionally, Save Our History will be providing funding to help Gorman create a Navajo Code Talker archive at the University of New Mexico's Center for Southwest Research.

View More TV Stories Related Articles