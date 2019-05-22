A&E Network Celebrates the Lives of Two American Icons with New Compelling BIOGRAPHY Specials

A&E Network is celebrating the lives of two American icons, Farrah Fawcett and John F. Kennedy Jr., surrounding the anniversaries of their tragic deaths through two in-depth original documentaries airing under the celebrated "Biography" banner. These comprehensive explorations of their lives include never before-seen footage and exclusive interviews with those closest to them. These two-hour documentaries, "Biography: Farrah Fawcett Forever" and "Biography: JFK Jr. - The Final Year" will air Tuesday, July 9 at 9pm ET/PT and Tuesday, July 16th at 9pm ET/PT respectively.

"These definitive documentaries celebrate the lives of two American icons and the legacies they left behind. These fascinating stories showcase the unique access and quality filmmaking viewers have come to expect from the 'Biography' brand," said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, A&E Network.

"Biography: Farrah Fawcett Forever" Premieres Tuesday, July 9 at 9 PM ET/PT

"Biography: Farrah Fawcett Forever" is a celebration of the life of actress Farrah Fawcett 10 years after her tragic death on June 25, 2009. Fawcett is an American icon whose influence on Pop culture has been underestimated. After moving to Los Angeles from Texas, she found success as a model and began acting in a series of television roles. Her career exploded when she landed a starring role in one of the biggest TV hits of the '70s, "Charlie's Angels," and released her iconic bathing suit poster.

Fawcett shocked the industry when she walked away from guaranteed success as a television sex symbol, and instead pursued roles against type in serious movies like "The Burning Bed" and "Extremities." Farrah continued to defy expectations becoming a sculptor and showing it was possible to be sexy at 50. Until the end, she lived life on her own terms, documenting her most important and impactful moment as she fearlessly battled cancer in a very public and moving way.

"Biography: Farrah Fawcett Forever" features new interviews with Alana Stewart, Jaclyn Smith, Suzanne de Passe, Robert Duvall, Sherry Lansing and Cicely Tyson. The film includes never-before-seen family photographs and footage of Fawcett's art project with sculptor Keith Edmier, as well as intimate film footage of her cancer battle.

"Biography: Farrah Fawcett Forever" is produced for A&E by A+E Originals. Executive Producers from A+E Originals are Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat and Mary Wharton. Executive Producers for A&E are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson.

"Biography: JFK Jr - The Final Year" Premieres Tuesday, July 16th at 9 PM ET/PT

July 16, 2019 marks the 20-year anniversary of John F. Kennedy Jr.'s death. This two-hour documentary special, airing on the anniversary, reframes the last year of his life in an entirely new way. Inspired by Steven M. Gillon's upcoming book, America's Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr., this captivating special is the most substantive documentary to date and includes convincing new evidence regarding his political aspirations before his untimely death. This compelling documentary shines an unexpectedly poignant light on 1999, his last year, as he coped with the fatal illness of his closest friend and cousin, Anthony Radziwill, struggled to save his marriage and tried to rescue his political magazine, George.

With the guidance of historian and longtime friend Steven M. Gillon, along with never-before-seen footage and the recollections of Anthony Radziwill's widow, Carole Radziwill who is speaking in-depth for the first time, a new story emerges. As the story unfolds, viewers are given a behind the scenes look at memorable moments in JFK Jr.'s life including his speech at the 1988 DNC convention with never-before-broadcast footage of Kennedy rehearsing for the event, exclusive stories and photos from his wedding, reflections on George and more.

The documentary also features extensive on-camera interviews with former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former George publisher David Pecker, friend Gary Ginsberg, former assistant and close friend RoseMarie Terenzio as well as childhood friend Sasha Chermayeff.

Gillon has written a deeply researched, personal, surprising, and revealing portrait of the Kennedy heir. Among other new information, Gillon secured the first interview with Kennedy's George business partner since the acrimonious dissolution of their partnership, and successfully sued the Secret Service to turn over hundreds of documents, offering a fascinating glimpse into Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's tense relationship with the men assigned to protect her son.

Dutton, imprint of Penguin Random House, is set to publish America's Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr by Steven M. Gillon on July 9, 2019.

"Biography: JFK Jr.-The Final Year" is produced for A&E by Left/Right, a RED ARROW Studios company. Executive Producers from Left/Right are Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman and John Marks. Executive Producers for A&E are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson.

The celebrated 'Biography' brand continues to highlight newsworthy personalities and events with compelling and surprising points-of-view and remains the defining source for true stories from some of the most accomplished non-fiction storytellers of our time. Extensive on-air and branded digital content, including short form, will roll-out on all platforms, including Biography.com, the home to hundreds of profiles of notable cultural figures and influencers.

