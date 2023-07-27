A&E Changes SECRETS OF PENTHOUSE Air Date to September

The premiere date of A&E’s two-night documentary event, “Secrets of Penthouse,” has moved to Monday and Tuesday, September 4-5 at 9pm ET/PT.

The four-episode limited series “Secrets of Penthouse” reveals the extraordinary story behind the rise and fall of Bob Guccione, at his height one of the wealthiest men in America, who made millions with Penthouse Magazine by taking on Playboy and pushing the world of adult entertainment further than ever before but tore apart his family in the process.

When Bob Guccione died in 2010, he had lost his entire fortune. Now, with access inside THE FAMILY and to those who knew him best, many of whom have never spoken before, this series reveals the truth about Bob Guccione and explores the impact he had on those closest to him.

“Secrets of Penthouse” is produced by Curious Films for A&E. Charlie Russell and Dov Freedman serve as executive producers for Curious Films. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “Secrets of Penthouse.”