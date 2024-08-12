ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES Debuts on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray October 29th

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready for a kookier, spookier and altogether ookier experience when ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES arrives on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc™ for the first time ever on October 29, 2024 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

An enduringly hilarious cult classic, director Barry Sonnenfeld’s ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES has been newly remastered from the original camera negative and is creepy fun for the whole family. Featuring the return of everyone’s favorite frightening family, the uproarious film boasts an all-star cast including Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Joan Cusack, Christina Ricci, and Carol Kane.

This new release includes the film in sparkling 4K Ultra HD, along with access to a Digital copy of the film and the following new bonus content:

NEW! Commentary by director Barry Sonnenfeld and screenwriter Paul Rudnick— The writer and director of ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES reunite to watch their beloved comedy and provide new insight on the production and the film’s continuing legacy.

NEW! Creating Family Values— The Paramount Archives digs up a collection of insightful behind-the-scenes images and interviews shot during the production of ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES—including director Barry Sonnenfeld, screenwriter Paul Rudnick, and stars Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, and Joan Cusack.

ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES is also part of Paramount Home Entertainment and FANGORIA’s SCREAM GREATS series, which delivers classic thrills and chills to moviegoers across the country with special limited theatrical engagements. ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES will return to select theatres on November 10 & November 13.

Synopsis

Gomez (Raul Julia) and Morticia (Anjelica Huston) welcome a new addition to the Addams household—Pubert, their soft, cuddly, and mustachioed baby boy. As Fester (Christopher Lloyd) falls hard for the new nanny (Joan Cusack), cynically suspicious Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman) discover she's a black-widow murderess. Though they’re shipped off to summer camp, Wednesday still has a Thing or two planned to save Fester and the family.

