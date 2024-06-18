ABIGAIL, Starring Melissa Barrera, Arrives on Digital Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From Radio Silence comes the bloodthirsty, wild, and critically acclaimed vampire romp, ABIGAIL, available to own with all-new exclusive content on Digital June 25, 2024, and on Blu-ray™ and DVD July 9, 2024 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

ABIGAIL brings a refreshing approach to the vampire genre - unleashing never-before-seen bonus content, deleted & extended scenes, and more off-camera bloody carnage.



ABIGAIL’s cast is led by the new IT scream queen Melissa Barrera (Scream VI, In The Heights) as well as the beloved Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Freaky, Lisa Frankenstein), The cast also includes Dan Stevens (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, “Downton Abbey”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”, The Usual Suspects, “Parish”), Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl’s Matilda, Don’t Leave Home), Kevin Durand (X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Robin Hood), the late Angus Cloud (Your Lucky Day, “Euphoria”), and William Catlett (A Thousand and One, Lovecraft County).



Radio Silence, the filmmakers behind the horror hits Ready or Not, Scream (2022) and Scream VI, bring a brash and bloodthirsty new vision of vampires with ABIGAIL. A heist team is hired by a mysterious fixer to kidnap the daughter of a powerful underworld figure. They must guard the 12-year-old ballerina for one night to net a $50 million ransom. As the captors start to dwindle one by one, they discover to their mounting terror that they're locked inside an isolated mansion with no ordinary little girl.

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES TO OWN ONLY ON DIGITAL, BLU-RAY & DVD:

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Gag Reel

Blood Bath – Soak up the slaughter alongside the cast and crew with this dive into the deep end of Abigail’s body pits, where practical FX reign supreme and there’s no such thing as too much blood.

Hunters to Hunted – Get up close and personal with Abigail’s abductors as the cast divulges the details behind how they got into character to collectively create a unique crew of criminals.

Becoming a Ballerina Vampire – Abigail actor Alisha Weir, choreographer Belinda Murphy, and more members of the creative team take up the task of transforming a seemingly sweet little girl into a vicious vampire.

Directing Duo Matt & Tyler – Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett lead this look at the actors, ideas, and environment they put together to create a set that’s fun while still being fearsome.

Feature Commentary with Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and Editor Michael P. Shawyer

Comments