ABC to Feature a Night Of Viewer-Favorite Episodes With a 'Modern Marathon'

ABC gave fans the power to program an entire night filled with their favorite "Modern Family" episodes. Votes are in and the marathon of viewer-selected episodes will air WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT). The night will kick off with the episode that started it all - the "Modern Family" series premiere - followed by five additional fan-chosen episodes, giving viewers a chance to gather their families for the ultimate "Modern Family" binge and relive some of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan's most hilarious, jaw-dropping and monumental moments.

The night's curated list of episodes will include the following:

8:00-8:30 p.m. - "Pilot" (OAD: 9/23/09) - Today's families come in all shapes and sizes, and that is very evident in Jay Pritchett's very full and very blended family. Jay and his new gorgeous, and much younger wife, Gloria, are happily married and getting accustomed to their new life together. But when her pre-teen son develops a crush on a 16-year-old girl, it becomes apparent that Jay and Gloria may have some generational and cultural gaps to bridge. Jay's grown daughter, Claire, has a family of her own-three kids and a husband, Phil, who is practically a giant kid himself. Things get a little tense when their teenage daughter, Haley, brings a boy home and Phil tries to adopt the cool, hip dad approach. Then son Luke misuses his BB gun, which results in Phil and Claire turning it right back on to him. Jay's grown son, Mitchell, is in a committed relationship and has just adopted a baby girl from Vietnam with his life partner, Cameron. They're going through the joys and anxieties of bringing a baby home for the first time, but Mitchell still has the daunting task of introducing their new addition to the whole family.

8:30-9:00 p.m. - "Caught in the Act" (OAD: 1/19/11) - Plans backfire when the kids go to surprise their parents with breakfast in bed on their anniversary, only to catch Phil and Claire in a compromising position. Meanwhile, Jay and Gloria's Vegas getaway is thwarted by a brutally honest email that was accidentally sent to Claire, and Mitch and Cam desperately try to get an "in" at the hot new neighborhood restaurant whose owner happens to be a mom (played by Rachael Harris) at Lily's preschool.

9:00-9:31 p.m. - "Door to Door" (OAD: 10/5/11) - Everyone sets their eyes on a goal: Jay is determined to help Manny sell wrapping paper for a school fundraiser; Claire petitions the city for a stop sign to be installed at a high-traffic intersection; Mitchell is hell-bent on proving a point with Cameron, and neither one of them will back down; Phil and Luke will stop at nothing to create a viral video sensation; and Gloria is desperate to find Stella after losing her.

9:31-10:00 p.m. - "Las Vegas" (OAD: 3/26/14) - The adults are Vegas-bound when Jay hooks them up with Excelsior Level hotel accommodations, courtesy of one of his big clients; but after learning there's an even higher level, Jay becomes obsessed with upgrading. Meanwhile, everyone's sneaking around when Claire secretly hits the tables to win back money she lost years ago; Phil goes underground auditioning for a secret society of magicians; Cam ducks out of a spa day with Mitch to join their friend's bachelor party shenanigans, and Gloria is determined to hide a female version of dog butler Barkley from Jay.

10:00-10:30 p.m. - "Connection Lost" (OAD: 2/25/15) - Claire's computer becomes the HUB of all the family's activities when she gets stuck at the airport and is desperate to reach Haley after a big fight. After FaceTiming with Phil and the rest of THE FAMILY to help track her down, Claire quickly turns to online snooping which inevitably becomes disturbing really quickly and everyone gets sucked into the online drama.

10:30-11:00 p.m. - "The Alliance" (OAD: 2/14/16) - Hayley's plan for a fun-filled girl's day with Rainer Shine's teen daughter may be a little more angst-filled than expected. Meanwhile, Luke finds himself in a compromising position with a widow at the club (played by Joely Fisher) and unwittingly helps his grandpa, Jay, with his petition. At the Pritchett-Tucker home, Gloria, Phil and Cam have formed a secret alliance to ensure their respective "mistakes" are concealed from their spouses. However, their diabolical plan may be derailed when Mitchell starts suspecting something just isn't right.

Voting for the favorite "Modern Family" episodes took place between Monday, Feb. 3, via a daily Twitter poll from the show's Twitter handle and concluded on Friday, Feb. 7. Each day, a different selection of episodes was made available for fans to choose from for a curated night of "Modern Family" fun!

Currently in its 11th and final season, the Emmy® Award-winning series "Modern Family" will air its series farewell episode on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8, on ABC.

Critically lauded for revitalizing the television sitcom when it premiered in fall 2009, "Modern Family" also quickly cemented itself as a culturally defining series. The show featured characters who lived their lives on their own terms, broke down stereotypes and shared their biggest embarrassments, mishaps, tender and funny moments with the world. The recipient of a record five consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, "Modern Family" tied the Emmy record previous set by "Frasier."

As the series counts down to the finale, this wonderfully large and blended family will continue to delight audiences with its honest and often hilarious look into the warm and sometimes twisted embrace of the modern family.

The series is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Twentieth Century FOX Television is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





