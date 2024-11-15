ABC to Air Behind-the-Scenes CMA Special Hosted by Luke Bryan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ABC News is set to take viewers on an exclusive, all-access journey into the world of country music in a new special, “Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards – A Special Edition of 20/20,” hosted by country music icon Luke Bryan. The one-hour special will air on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10:01 p.m. EST on ABC , streaming next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Filmed in Las Vegas, the special provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at some of country music’s top stars in the lead-up to “The 58th Annual CMA Awards.” Country Music’s Biggest Night™, hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, airs live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 20, on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

The special features moments with Jason Aldean, who sits down for a candid discussion on his long career history in Vegas from his new Jason Aldean Kitchen+Bar Vegas location and surprises first responders from 2017’s Route 91 Harvest Festival with an intimate performance. Then, Bryan’s fellow “American Idol” judge, eight-time GRAMMY® winner Carrie Underwood takes fans behind the scenes of her long-running “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency,” while Blake Shelton shows us around his Ole Red Las Vegas bar on the Strip and opens up about his family life and upcoming residency.

Keith Urban reflects on his new album “High” and his Las Vegas residency, and Shaboozey talks about his breakthrough year, including his multiplatinum hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Thomas Rhett shares a behind-the-scenes look at life on the road and being a father of four ahead of his Las Vegas limited residency in December, while winner Carly Pearce gives us an all-access pass for her “hummingbird” world-tour stop in Las Vegas.

Dustin Lynch, Brandi Cyrus and the trailblazing YEEDM DJ duo VAVO provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at their performances at the Professional Bull Riders after-party, offering a unique glimpse into the vibrant world of country music nightlife in Las Vegas.

“Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards – A Special Edition of 20/20” is produced by ABC News Studios and “20/20.” Emily Whipp serves as executive producer, and Janice Johnston is senior executive producer. Monica Escobedo serves as senior entertainment producer.

Comments