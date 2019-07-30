ABC News' WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR Is No. 1 in All Key Demos for the Week

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" stood as the evening's No. 1 newscast in Total Viewers (7.974 million), Adults 25-54 (1.470 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.029 million) for the 2ndweek in a row for the week of July 22, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "World News Tonight" outperformed "NBC Nightly News" (6.967 million, 1.468 million and 997,000, respectively) by 1.007 million Total Viewers, by 2,000 Adults 25-54 and by 32,000 Adults 18-49, winning in Total Viewers for the 43rd time in the 44 weeks of the season. Further, "World News Tonight" has beaten "NBC Nightly News" by more than 1.0 million viewers for the 3rd straight week and in 4 of the last 5.

"World News Tonight" was the only evening newscast to improve on its Total Viewer performance both week to week (+94,000/+1% - 7.974 million vs. 7.880 million for w/o 7/15/19) and year to year (+100,000/+1% - 7. 974 million vs. 7.874 million for w/o 7/23/18).

For the week, "World News Tonight" led "CBS Evening News" by 3.238 million Total Viewers, by 557,000 Adults 25-54 and by 386,000 Adults 18-49, turning in its largest overall viewer lead in over 24 years - since w/o 4/17/95.

Season to date, "World News Tonight" ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers for the 3rd year in a row after finishing as the No. 1 evening newscast for the last 2 seasons. "World News Tonight" (8.668 million) leads "NBC Nightly News" (8.049 million) by 619,000, delivering its largest Total Viewer lead in 23 years (since the 1995-96 season) and "CBS Evening News" (5.972 million) by 2.696 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer advantage in at least 27 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in 1991-92 season).

In addition, "World News Tonight" is cutting its season margins with NBC by more than half in both Adults 25-54 (-66% - 25,000 vs. 73,000) and Adults 18-49 (-70% - 26,000 vs. 88,000), posting its closest Adults 18-49 performance 12 years - since the 2006-07 season.

ABC "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EST on The ABC Television Network. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.

EVENING NEWS (Week of July 22, 2019)

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, 2018-19 Current Week (w/o 7/22/19), Previous Week (w/o 7/15/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 7/23/18). Season to date: Most Current: 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/18 - 7/28/19) and 2017-2018 Season (9/25/18 - 7/29/18). Averages based on regular telecasts.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You