ABC News' NIGHTLINE Ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49 for the Week of July 1

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Total Viewers (1.046 million) and Adults 18-49 (239,000) during the week of July 1, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" was up in Total Viewers week to week (+3,000 - 1.046 million vs. 1.043 million for w/o 7/1/19).



Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in

Adults 25-54 (+30,000 - 440,000 vs. 410,000) and Adults 18-49 (+28,000 - 326,000 vs. 298,000). Stories reported on "Nightline " last week included a look at recent shark attacks and scares; "America's Sexiest Vet" discussing using his skills on animals in underserved communities and remote areas; an interview with longtime Beyoncé choreographer Chris Grant; and an examination of the feud between Taylor Swift , her former record label and Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun.

NOTE: For the week, CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" were retitled due to being encore telecasts. The retitled telecasts will not be included in the season averages. In addition, "Nightline" was coded as specials on Thursday (7/4/19) and Friday (7/5/19) due to the 4 th of July holiday. Each telecast is excluded from the weekly averages.

ABC's averages are based on three days (Monday-Wednesday). ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights, from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT, on The ABC Television Network. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Week of July 1, 2019:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 1,046,000 325,000/0.3 239,000/0.2

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 927,000 252,000/0.2 178,000/0.1

NBC's "Late Night" 886,000 327,000/0.3 235,000/0.2





