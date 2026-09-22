ABC-ARTE to Present Works by Jorrit Tornquist at Untitled Houston
The gallery brings together three artists across generations to examine how images shape human experience.
ABC-ARTE will present a project featuring Antonio Kuschnir, Jorrit Tornquist, and Bertozzi & Casoni at UNTITLED ART HOUSTON, taking place October 1-4 at stand B11.
The presentation is dedicated to perception and the ways in which images shape human experience of reality. Through narrative, colour, and hyperrealism, the different practices and generations of the three artists come together to explore the instability of perception and the relationship between representation and reality.
Milan Exhibition
Separately, an exhibition of works by Jorrit Tornquist is on view in Milan from September 16 through October 31, 2026. The exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Jorrit Tornquist Archive, traces more than sixty years of the artist's exploration of colour as a material of vision, space, and perception. Historical works from the 1960s and 1970s enter into dialogue with more recent works, revealing the continuity and enduring relevance of a rigorous investigation into chromatic phenomena.
Genoa: Bertozzi & Casoni
In Genoa, the solo exhibition by Bertozzi & Casoni, titled 'What's the most incredible thing you've done?' and curated by Alberto Mattia Martini, has been extended until October 4. The exhibition explores some of the duo's most emblematic works, bringing together technical virtuosity, hyperrealism, and a reflection on contemporary perception. Through ceramics, what appears familiar is transformed into an ambiguous image, suspended between attraction, illusion, and unease.
Other News
The Slovak National Gallery (Slovenská národná galéria) has announced the opening of the exhibition Tomas Rajlich: Up Close (z bezprostrednej blízkosti), curated by Martin Dostál, on view from October 1, 2026 to February 7, 2027.
From October 2 to 4, START 2026, Genoa's art galleries' White Night, returns to the historic centre of Genoa for its twenty-first edition, offering a journey through modern and contemporary art with works presented by participating galleries.
New ABC-ARTE Publications
Antonio Kuschnir. O Canto do Rio.
Gestone Biggi. La pittura si fa sul serio.
Mario Schifano. Correre rapinoso attraverso le cose del mondo.
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