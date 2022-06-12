'A Smorgasbord of Magic' & More Up Next on MASTERS OF ILLUSION on The CW

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will present Week Eleven of its Eighth Anniversary on The CW Network with back-to-back episodes airing on Saturday, June 18, 2022 9/8 Central.

Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 43 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience.



This week's episodes will include:

MASTERS OF ILLUSION - "A Smorgasbord of Magic" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Farrell Dillon with Dean Cain (Exploding Light Bulb), Rob Lake (Motorcycle Girls), Eric Jones (Four Kings Card Trick), Chipper Lowell (Little Wall of Bricks). Diego Chavez (Silver Half Dollars), Matt Marcy (Card in a Glass) and Ed Alonzo (Old Tyme Photographer). (#810) Original airdate 6/18/2022

MASTERS OF ILLUSION - "Body Transformations" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

PUSHING THE BOUNDARIES - Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Ed Alonzo with Dean Cain, Joshua Jay (An Amazing Story Up Close), Rob Lake (Pushing the Boundaries), Tetro (Unexplainable and Unpredictable), Naathan Phan (Bag of Tricks), Bill Cook (Magical Messaging) and Paige Thompson (A Magical Challenge) (808). (Encore Presentation). Original airdate 6/4/2022.

About Dean Cain:

Dean Cain is a multi-faceted, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and actor. An All-American football player at Princeton University, he transitioned to film when an injury ended his (NFL) Buffalo Bills career.

He starred as Clark Kent/Superman in "Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" (4 seasons), produced and hosted "Ripley's Believe It Or Not" (4 seasons) and has made well over 100 films, including "Out of Time," "The Broken Hearts Club," "God's Not Dead," "Vendetta," and "Gosnell."



You may have seen him co-hosting THE TODAY SHOW, or FOX AND FRIENDS in-between his numerous film and television projects. He is currently hosting Season 8 of MASTERS OF ILLUSION for The CW, and he is completing his feature-film debut, LITTLE ANGELS, which he wrote, produced, directed, and stars, which is slated for release in mid-2022. He has also co-hosted two seasons of "The Christmas Caroler Challenge," for The CW.



A strong believer in Human Rights, Dean Cain received the prestigious ORDER OF ARMENIA for producing the anti-Genocide documentary film, ARCHITECTS OF DENIAL. Cain's latest documentary, HATE AMONG US, recently won an Emmy Award. HATE AMONG US shines a light on the current rise of anti-Semitism throughout the United States and Europe.



A single father and a staunch supporter of our military and first responders, Cain is honored to serve as a sworn Sheriff's Deputy in Frederick County, Virginia and a Reserve Police Officer in Pocatello, Idaho. Cain also serves on the Board of Directors for the NRA. In Dean Cain's own words, "real heroes DON'T wear capes, they wear uniforms and stethoscopes and badges."



MASTERS OF ILLUSION is produced by Associated Television International (ATI) with returning Executive Producers David McKenzie, Gay Blackstone, David Martin, and Al Schwartz. ATI is an Emmy Award-winning company that has been the world's largest producer of magic for both stage and screen for over three decades. ATI's television series, specials and feature films have aired on all U.S. broadcast networks, major cable channels and with television partners all over the world. Current series in production include: "World Funniest Animals," "The Hollywood Christmas Parade," "Masters of Illusion," and the Emmy Award-nominated "Laura McKenzie's Traveler." ATI has also been Emmy Award-nominated for its various television specials and series. For more information, please visit www.associatedtelevision.com